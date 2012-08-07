(Corrects name of company in paragraph 10 to Wood Mackenzie, repeats correction for some screen subscribers)

* Steel slab, coil and plate prices likely to rise

* Russian, Ukrainian and EU steel producers to benefit

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Aug 7 The forced closure of parts of Europe's biggest steel plant, Italy's Ilva, will knock about 5 percent off the region's output, creating a short-term supply squeeze that could lift prices from a 5-month decline.

Late last month Italian prosecutors ordered the partial closure of Riva's Ilva steel plant in Taranto, south-east Italy - a ruling that threatens to shutter the plant for good.

Eight executives linked to the plant have been placed under house arrest, in a clamp-down on pollution which threatens thousands of jobs in an impoverished region.

As thousands of Ilva workers protest against the court's measures, the Italian government is trying to find a solution to ensure the survival of the plant.

If not reversed soon though, the closure will create a short-term supply shortage that will ripple out to prices in southern Europe and nearby areas such as the CIS, a traditional steel supplier to Italy, market players and analysts said.

"We could see a supply led shock, similar in result, if not in method, to the Bush S201 action in the U.S. in 2002, which caused prices to rally sharply on fear of shortage, and equities with it," said Credit Suisse analyst Michael Shillaker.

The Bush administration in 2002 applied tariffs of 30 per cent on most categories of steel imports to the United States, known as S201.

Ilva, formerly a state-owned site, was bought in 1995 by privately-held group Riva, currently Italy's biggest steel producer and Europe's third-largest.

The plant alone produces up to 11.5 million tonnes of steel or about 6.5 percent of last year's EU steel production and 12 percent of EU blast furnace iron output.

"Clearly it wouldn't have been operating at full capacity recently because of the weak market situation but it's a very big plant, particularly significant for flat steel products," said Wood Mackenzie steel analyst Patrick Cleary.

Market players said among the beneficiaries would be small northern-Italian steel mills such as Arvedi, and the large European producers such as ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp and Tata Steel, who can produce similar products to Ilva.

"There are strong chances you will see prices higher by the end of September, once Europe has come back from the summer holiday as Ilva is the biggest single plant in Europe," said Macquarie steel analyst Colin Hamilton.

"It is a big supplier to the Italian auto industry. This will probably benefit the Fos-sur-Mer ArcelorMittal plant, near Marseille."

The price spike is likely to last just a few weeks though as excess supply in nearby regions should fairly quickly make up for the shortage caused by the Italian plant closure.

FLAT PRODUCTS SHORTAGE

The products that are likely to be affected by the situation are steel slab- a semi finished product, and steel plate and coils- finished flat products used in anything from automotive to tubes production and domestic appliances making.

Ilva has the capacity to produce over 10 million tonnes per year of steel slab, which is then re-rolled into steel plates of coils, Metal Bulletin Research analyst Kashaan Kamal said.

The Italian court measures involved the "hot end" of steel production at Ilva, which includes the blast furnace, where crude steel is produced.

This means Ilva can still re-roll steel using its stocks of slab; once the stocks are exhausted though it will have to start purchasing the semi-finished product.

"With the slab Ilva produces it has to feed its own rolling lines and those of big tubes producer Marcegaglia, who constantly buys large amounts," an Italian steel trader said.

"If Ilva's blast furnace remains shut but the rolling mills can work certainly the slab market would benefit the most because Ilva should buy hundreds of thousands of tonnes of slab."

Italy is already Europe's biggest slab importer, buying mainly from Ukraine and Russia. Should it need more, it would likely turn to its traditional suppliers - boosting prices in the CIS, in addition to Europe, Cleary said.

If Ilva was forced to stop operating its steel rolling lines too, attention would turn instead to finished flat products: plate and hot rolled coils.

The longer the plant remains closed the bigger the impact.

"If the plant is still closed in September or October it will have a strong impact on the market," the trader said. (Additional reporting by Marilyn Gerlach in FRANKFURT; Editing by Veronica Brown, William Hardy and Anthony Barker)