Oct 28 I. M. Skaugen SE
* says the company and Teekay LNG partners L.P. have agreed
terms pursuant to which IMS will sell 10.200 cbm sized liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG)/ ethylene carrier Norgas Napa to a
subsidiary of Teekay for $27.0 million
* Vessel will be delivered to Teekay within November 2014,
and immediately thereafter re-delivered to IMS pursuant to a
bareboat charter party for 5 years
* Transaction is part of a larger strategic relationship
with Teekay
* Says vessel will continue as participant of Norgas revenue
sharing pool and vessel will be managed by Norgas carriers
* Net cash flow from sale of Norgas Napa of about $21.6
million, will be used to reduce corporate debt associated with
vessel and other corporate purposes
