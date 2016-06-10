MILAN, June 10 Italian machine manufacturer IMA
is examining various acquisition opportunities,
especially abroad and in non-pharmaceutical sectors, but no deal
is expected this year, Chairman Alberto Vacchi told Reuters in
an interview on Friday.
"I don't believe that the dossiers we are looking at can
result in an acquisition in the next few months, but in the
medium term they will certainly lead to something," Vacchi said,
adding that the group already had a large pharma portfolio and
is therefore looking to grow in other sectors, such as food.
He also confirmed the company's guidance for this year.
IMA, which designs and manufactures automatic machines for
the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics,
food, tea and coffee, expects to report 2016 revenues of around
1.27 billion euros ($1.43 billion) and earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 178
million euros.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak)