BRIEF-Eugene Technology signs contract worth 6.46 bln won
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
Jan 14 Image Systems Nordic AB :
* Its unit RemaSawco has signed cooperation and distribution agreement for the North American region with Raptor Integration Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 20.91 billion rupees