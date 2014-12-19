Dec 19 Imaginarium SA :

* Says to launch a capital hike of up to 3.6 million euros at 1.09 euro per share

* Says to issue up to 3.3 million new ordinary shares with preferential subscription rights

* Share price is nominal value of 0.03 euro plus 1.06 euro per share of premium Source text: bit.ly/13jDJTg

