* Says being impacted by customers' structural changes
* Confirms tech in Samsung's latest high-end chip
* Confident 500 million units will ship in current year
* Shares down 1.9 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, March 12 British chip designer
Imagination Technologies said volatile economic
conditions were leading to delays in the signing of some
licences with its semiconductor customers, particularly in
Japan.
The company, whose graphics technology is likely to be in
Samsung's new Galaxy S4 smartphone, licenses its
technology to semiconductor firms in exchange for a fee as well
as royalties on sales.
"The licensing pipeline remains very active, although there
are uncertainties over the timing of deal closures, particularly
as some semiconductor companies in certain regions are
undergoing structural and business changes," it said in a
trading update on Tuesday.
The company did not give details on the number of affected
deals, or the likely delay.
Shares in Imagination Technologies, which have risen 34
percent since the start of 2013, were trading 1.9 percent lower
at 520 pence at 0820 GMT.
The group said it expected continued strong growth in unit
volumes, driven by new smartphones and tablets, as well as
Internet-connected televisions from LG and Sony.
It also said its graphics technology was in Samsung's
high-end Exynos 5410 chip, the processor that industry watchers
say will power the South Korean company's flagship Galaxy S4
smartphone that launches on Thursday.
Imagination, which also counts Apple among its
customers, said its royalty revenues remained in line with its
expectations, and it was confident its partners would ship more
than 500 million chips in the current financial year to
end-April.