LONDON, Sept 17 Imagination Technologies
, the British graphics supplier to Apple, said that its
royalty growth in the last quarter continued to be strong, which
combined with steady licensing, gave it confidence in its
outlook.
The group was boosted last week by the signing of an
multi-year deal with chipmaker MediaTek. Its shares reached a
three-month high of 349.5 pence on Monday.
The progress on licensing to date and the current sales
pipeline support the existing guidance of 30-35 million pounds
($48-$56 million) of licensing revenue, excluding the MIPS
business it acquired last year, Imagination said on Tuesday.
"Our strong technology base, partner engagements, design
wins achieved, and growing opportunities, give me confidence
that we will continue our planned progress," Chief Executive
Hossein Yassaie said in a statement.