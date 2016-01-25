LONDON Jan 25 Imagination Tech, the
British chip designer whose shares are languishing at six-year
lows after a profit warning in December, said it was reviewing
strategic options for its loss-making Pure digital radio
business.
Chief Executive Hossein Yassaie has previously said Pure had
wider value for Imagination as a test bed for its technology.
A report in the Sunday Times said the unit could be sold to
cut costs and strengthen the group's balance sheet.
"Pure's prime focus is now the growing digital radio market
and its financial performance is improving rapidly," the
Apple-supplier said on Monday.
"The group is reviewing its strategic options for this
business."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)