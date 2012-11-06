BRIEF-Reffind Ltd announces appointment of Frank Liardet as Chief Executive Officer
* Announces appointment of Frank Liardet as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately
LONDON Nov 6 Imagination Technologies Group PLC : * Tech.plc - acquisition * Imagination buys mips technologies inc * For a cash consideration of US$60 million * Buys operating business,82 key patent properties and license rights for 498 mips' patent properties
* Confident the acquisition will accelerate our growth in the substantial cpu ip market across many segments
ip market across many segments
June 4 UNTUCKit, a retailer focused on men's casual shirts that are designed to be worn untucked, said on Sunday that venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers had invested $30 million in the company's first major round of fundraising.