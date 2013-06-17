BRIEF-HC Semitek's board elects new chairman
* Says board elects Yu Xinhua as chairman, replacing Zhou Fuyun who resigned due to personal reasons
LONDON, June 17 Imagination Technologies Group PLC : * Signs license agreement with cavium for imagination's latest mipsr5
architecture
* Says board elects Yu Xinhua as chairman, replacing Zhou Fuyun who resigned due to personal reasons
* Westell Technologies Inc - Class A common stock expected to begin trading at post-split level as of commencement of trading on June 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: