LONDON Dec 12 Imagination Technologies Group PLC : * Auto alert - Imagination Technologies Group PLC H1 adjusted pretax

profit rose 10 percent to 16.8 million STG * Auto alert - Imagination Technologies Group PLC H1 revenue rose 27

percent to 71.4 million STG * Now expect the full year unit shipments to be close to the 500m unit mark * Remain confident of our continued good progress