(Adds details, shares, analyst reaction)
LONDON, June 24 Britain's Imagination Tech
, a supplier of graphics and video technology to Apple
, beat expectations for full-year operating profit on
Tuesday, reflecting stronger demand to license its processor
blueprints.
Licensing revenue rose 32 percent to 38.3 million pounds
($65 million), towards the upper end of its forecast, while
royalty revenue, which it receives on each of the 1.25 billion
chips shipped by partners, rose 15 percent to 109 million
pounds.
Chief Executive Hossein Yassaie said the company had seen
significant growth in new licensing deals both for smartphones
and new products.
Shares in Imagination, which have risen 29 percent in the
last three months, were up 8.3 percent at 243 pence at 0722 GMT,
the biggest riser on the FTSE mid cap index.
Analyst Lee Simpson at Jefferies, who has a "buy" rating on
the stock, said Imagination was back on track as the travails of
last year, when it suffered weak licensing and dropping royalty
rates, ebbed.
"There will always be industry volatility but largely
speaking there is still a long runway of growth to be seen
across much of IMG's IP portfolio," he said.
Adjusted operating profit at the group for the year to
end-April fell to 24.1 million pounds from 33.5 million a year
ago, largely on an increase in operating expenses after it
acquired the MIPs processor technology in 2013.
($1 = 0.5880 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)