LONDON, Sept 16 Imagination Technologies , the British company that supplies graphics technology to Apple, forecast a surprise loss for its first half after the semiconductor market turned weaker in the June quarter.

The company said overall unit shipments and royalty revenue for the quarter ended 30 June were slightly lower than its expectations, which was likely to lead to a loss for the first six months of its financial year. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)