LONDON Feb 8 Imagination Technologies, a supplier of graphics technology to Apple, said its chief executive Hossein Yassaie had quit, departing as the British company warned it would not make an operating profit this year.

Non-executive director Andrew Heath had been appointed interim chief executive, the company said on Monday, adding that it would take steps to cut operating costs, including the sale of its loss-making digital radio business Pure.

