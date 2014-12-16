UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON Dec 16 Imagination Technologies, the British company that supplies graphics processing to Apple, reported a 75 percent drop in adjusted profit in the first half, reflecting heavy investment in its product line.
The company said its now complete product line would help deliver a much stronger second-half financial performance.
Imagination, which designs chips for graphics and video, reported adjusted profit of 3.3 million pounds ($5.2 million) for the six months to end-October, down from 13.2 million pounds a year earlier, on revenue of 82.2 million pounds, down from 85.2 million.
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.