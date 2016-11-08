MELBOURNE Nov 8 A private Iranian company is
seeking joint venture partners to help develop copper, steel and
other projects in the country, managing director Ebrahim Sadeghi
of Mahan Company for Mines and Industries Development (MACMID)
said on Tuesday.
MACMID has two copper mines already under development, the
Chah Firuzeh mine and the Daralou mine, both of which are being
developed with a conglomerate that includes state-owned National
Iranian Copper Industries.
The group is seeking $600 million from one or more
international joint venture partners to help develop the two
copper mines and associated processing plants, each aiming to
produce about 26,000 tonnes of copper a year by about 2019.
"We are looking to bring in international partners to
jointly develop local deposits," Sadeghi said through an
interpreter on the sidelines of a mining conference. "Iran has
some of the richest deposits in the Middle East. Gold, copper
zinc."
Construction of the Chah Firuzeh mine is about 20 percent
complete, and Daralou is around 35 percent complete, he said.
MACMID was set up in 2013 as a private joint stock company,
backed by Iran's Tourism Financial Group.
It eventually aims to put in place a range of projects,
including production of steel slab and a fertiliser business,
and hopes to raise $4 billion in foreign investment after having
secured $1 billion from local investors, Sardeghi said.
MACMID had a mandate to use European technology only in its
developments.
Sardeghi said the investment climate in Iran had improved
since the lifting of a range of international sanctions in
mid-January.
"The climate is not cold, the process just takes time," he
said.
MACMID expected commodity prices to increase, while the
copper projects would break even at prices as low as $4,000 a
tonne, he said. Copper is currently above $5,000.
"In 2018, it is going to be a better market for iron ore and
steel. It won't be a return to the golden age, but it won't be
as bad as 2016, 2017," he added, due to capacity cuts in China
and a global recovery.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)