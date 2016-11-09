* Large pool US Capital looking for home in mining -EMR
Capital
* European institutional investors, burnt now shy - Denham
* Difficult to find assets with right risk profile - Oz
Minerals
MELBOURNE, Nov 9 Private equity (PE) investors
that were burned by the commodity downturn are unlikely to come
back to the metals and mining sector during the next decade,
though U.S.-based capital may have more appetite to invest,
executives said on Tuesday.
Additionally, the pipeline for new low-risk deals is low,
they said at the International Mining and Resources (IMARC)
conference in Melbourne.
"There is still by and large a huge crisis of confidence in
commodity investment," said Bert Koth, Managing Director of
global private equity house Denham Capital.
"The large European pensions funds, they will say we had a
billion dollar portfolio, it lost 40 percent of its value, so
for the next ten years the funds are not going to invest in
metals and mining - end of discussion."
Koth estimated that there was $6 billion to $7 billion in
private equity available for investment in the sector, but that
it was difficult to find low-cost, low-risk projects that could
be brought into production in the next two to three years.
"I do not think the metals and mining pool (of PE) is going
to meaningfully expand like oil and gas....The reason is that
capital deployment over the last decade has primarily
disappointed," he said.
"We have screened more than 300 management teams in the last
four years, we have invested in six. Those management teams have
screened in excess of 1200 projects and capital was ultimately
invested into 13."
But EMR Capital, which is currently raising capital for a
fund to be launched in the next several weeks, said there was
quite some appetite from U.S.-based capital, particularly for
projects tied to the Chinese economy.
"The sentiment around commodities is definitely going very
strongly.. I think that people increasingly accept that in
China, the percentage growth rate is not as important is as the
absolute growth in GDP," said Jason Chang, chief executive of
Australia-based EMR Capital.
"There is a very significant universe of capital in the U.S.
looking for a home in metals and mining and that includes
endowments and pension funds that do not have the expertise -
they are relying on (PE) to manage that," he said.
Chief executive Andrew Cole of Australian copper miner Oz
Minerals also said the pipeline for new projects was slim,
despite its $1 billion of potential investment capital.
"We have not found an asset that we could create value from
yet and we have done a lot of due diligence," he said.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)