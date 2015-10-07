HONG KONG Oct 7 A $248 million Hong Kong IPO
from IMAX China Holding Inc, majority-owned by the
namesake giant screen movie theater equipment maker, saw
particularly weak demand from retail investors, a filing showed
on Wednesday.
Demand for new listings in Asia Pacific has been hurt by a
steep slide in Chinese stock markets earlier in the year as well
as increased volatility in other global equity markets.
While there have been some signs of improving confidence in
the market, with China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd and China
Reinsurance (Group) starting pitches for their Hong Kong IPOs
worth up to a combined $5 billion this week, market players said
it was too early to call a recovery.
"Sentiment has not recovered, it's not that strong yet
because the market remains volatile recently," said Jasper Chan,
corporate finance officer at Hong Kong brokerage Phillip
Securities.
In the IMAX China IPO, which priced near bottom of its
marketed range at HK$31 per share last week, demand from retail
investors accounted for only 70 percent of the shares on offer
for that portion of the deal, the filing showed.
By comparison, a similar-sized listing by Yunnan Water
Investment Co Ltd in May saw demand worth more than
354 times the number of retail shares offered and an April
listing by Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd
was oversubscribed nearly 180 times.
IMAX China said, however, that the institutional tranche of
the deal was well oversubscribed.
The IMAX Corp China unit debuts on the Hong Kong
stock exchange on Thursday. The listing will be the first by a
major global brand in Hong Kong since 2011, when companies such
as Prada Spa, Samsonite International SA and
MGM China Holdings went public in the city.
($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)