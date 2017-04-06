HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc , which operates and installs cinema systems, said on Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9 percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank, helping to increase liquidity in the market.

The subsidiary of large-format movie and cinema screen giant IMAX Corp said CMC Capital Partners and FountainVest Partners sold the company shares at HK$39.72 apiece, without giving further details.

CMC will remain a key partner of the company and a strategic investor in the IMAX China Film Fund and IMAX VR Fund, the Hong Kong-listed firm said.

Shares of IMAX China, which has a market value of $1.92 billion, rose 4.5 percent to close at HK$41.80 on Wednesday.

In February, the film company reported a steep fall in profits for 2016 amid a slump in Chinese box-office sales, underlining the challenge filmmakers and cinema operators face in the world's second-largest economy.

