* To open 5 new screens in 2012, have 15-17 screens by 2013
- CEO
* Hopes to boost growth by releasing local Bollywood movies
* Expects $1 million revenue per screen annually from India
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Imax Corp has
signed a deal with India's SPI Group to build four theatres in
India focusing on digitally enhanced "Bollywood" movies, Chief
Executive Richard L. Gelfond said.
Imax, which now has three theatres in India, has been slow
to build a presence in the country, which produces 1,000 films
annually and tops in the world in movie attendance.
"This agreement puts us in position to build critical mass
and consider the local release of Bollywood films, which will be
key to the success and growth of Imax in this strategically
important region of world," Gelfond told Reuters on Monday.
So far, the Canada-based company has released only Hollywood
movies in India using its digital technology on its signature
giant screens.
"In India, we cannot just build a world class market with
North American films," Gelfond said. "We need to make Bollywood
films an important factor."
About 90 percent of revenue of the film industry in India is
from non-English language movies.
Imax also plans to eventually release Bollywood films in
cities such as Toronto and New York, as well as in cities in
South East Asia that have large Indian populations.
The annual revenue of India's film industry is projected to
grow to $5 billion by 2014 from $3.2 billion in 2010, Imax said
in a statement, citing industry reports.
Imax expects the theatres it is building with SPI to open
over the next two years.
"Typically in India the partner becomes the licencee of the
technology. So (SPI will) build the building and licence the
technology and we provide the films," Gelfond said.
Overall, the company plans to build five theatres in India
in 2012 with SPI and other partners, and expects to have a total
of 15 to 17 theatres in the country by the end of 2013.
"We can expect $1 million a year per screen," Gelfond said.
Imax's existing local partners include multiplex operator
PVR Ltd and BIG Cinemas, which is part of Reliance
Mediaworks owned by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.
Chennai-based SPI Group has interests in infrastructure,
retail, manufacturing and services, as well as entertainment.
Gelfond did not disclose financial details of the SPI deal
but said the cost of converting a standard format film to Imax
format in North America was between $1 million and $1.5 million.
Imax plans to focus on India and Brazil in 2012, he added.
"Out of the BRICS, Russia and China have been strong for us
but Brazil and India have been a little bit slow and in 2012 one
of our goals is to boost growth in South America and in India,"
Gelfond said.
Imax now has 75 screens in China, up from about a dozen in
2008, helped by a surge in local content along with Hollywood
movies. The company plans to have 200 theatres in China within
the next few years, he said.
In India, the company's growth has been hampered by low
ticket prices -- often about half of those in Western countries
-- and the small size of multiplexes.
"It is only now developers are building larger multiplexes
with eight to 10 screens, and our JV with SPI is because they
are building large theatres in India," Gelfond said.
The company is in talks with several developers to sign more
joint venture agreements, he said.
($1=49.47 rupees)
(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil and Ted Kerr)