* Q4 adj EPS $0.14 in line with estimates
* Q4 rev $66.7 mln vs est $63.4 mln
* Expects to install 95 to 100 new theatre systems this year
Feb 23 Imax Corp reported a
quarterly profit in line with analysts' expectations, as solid
box-office receipts led by the latest Mission: Impossible title
offset a fall in systems revenue because of fewer new theatre
installations and digital upgrades.
The Tom Cruise spy film Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol
had brought in more than $53 million in Imax ticket sales by
early January.
"In 2012, we are increasingly focused on igniting our growth
in underpenetrated markets like South America, Western Europe
and India," Chief Executive Richard Gelfond said.
The Canadian company has been slower to target India, home
to the world's most avid moviegoers, but last month signed a
deal to build four more theaters there that would focus on
digitally-enhanced Bollywood movies.
However, the company's rapid move into other Asian growth
markets continued in the quarter, as it signed deals in December
to open 7 more theaters in China and two in Indonesia.
Western film companies are flocking to China to ink deals
that will hopefully bear fruit as the country's middle class
swells and their demand for more sophisticated entertainment
options increase.
Imax's push into China was helped after Beijing on Friday
agreed to allow in more Hollywood movies, particularly in
premium formats such as Imax or 3D.
It also reworked a South American deal the company expects
will speed its growth in that region, particularly in Brazil and
Argentina.
For the fourth quarter, net income for the Mississauga,
Ontario-based company was $6.3 million, or 9 cents a share, down
from $54.2 million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 14 cents a share, in line
with analysts' average expectation.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $66.7 million, but beat analysts'
average expectation of $63.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Imax has 583 theaters worldwide operating in 48 countries.
Imax installed 57 theater systems in the quarter. It expects
to install 95 to 100 new theater systems in 2012, of which about
13 to 17 new theatres are likely to be installed in the first
quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$23.98 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.