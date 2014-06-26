BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
June 26 IMCD Group:
* Number of offer shares in IMCD Group IPO increased by 10 pct due to significant demand
* Company and Bain Capital shareholder have decided to increase number of offer shares by 10 pct from up to 20,000,000 to up to 22,000,000, excluding over-allotment option
* Increase in offer shares constitutes an increase from 40 pct to 44 pct of total issued share capital of company following closing of offering
* Pricing and determination of exact number of offer shares is expected to be announced and allocation is expected to take place today, June 26
* Shares will be listed and admitted to trading under symbol "IMCD" on Euronext Amsterdam as of June 27, 2014 (on an "as-if-and-when-delivered" basis)
* Rothschild is acting as financial adviser to company
* Deutsche Bank Ag, London Branch and Goldman Sachs International are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners; HSBC Bank Plc and Rabobank International as joint bookrunners
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: