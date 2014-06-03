BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces appointment of Beh Siew Kim as chief executive officer
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
June 3 IMCD Group BV:
* Announces intention to proceed with Initial Public Offering
* Announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam
* Offering will consist of newly issued shares ( "new offer shares") and a secondary sale of existing shares ( "existing offer shares" and together with new offer shares, "offer shares") held by its current shareholders
* Listing is envisaged to take place in coming months, subject to market conditions
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million