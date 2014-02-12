BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires additional shares of Savanna Energy Services
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx
PARIS Feb 12 Imerys has agreed to buy minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for about $1.6 billion including debt, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The acquisition, priced at $41 per AMCOL share, is expected to generate "significant commercial and operational synergies" and is expected to boost earnings per share from the first full year of integration, in 2015, Imerys said.
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement