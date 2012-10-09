TOKYO Oct 9 Japan is alone among advanced and
developing nations in suffering from deflation, and solving it
is the job of the central bank, Asian Development Bank President
Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday.
The Bank of Japan still has many tools available to it to
beat deflation, such as buying more government bonds or
targeting assets such as index-linked bonds, shares and private
debt, Kuroda told reporters in a group interview.
On calls from some Japanese politicians for the central bank
to buy foreign bonds to help weaken the yen, Kuroda said the BOJ
is prohibited from doping so under current Japanese law.
Kuroda is visiting Tokyo to attend this week's International
Monetary Fund meetings.
With interest rates virtually at zero, the BOJ uses as its
key monetary easing tool a pool of funds to buy assets ranging
from government bonds to corporate debt as well as trust funds
investing in shares and property. It does not buy foreign bonds
or shares directly from the market.