WASHINGTON Afghanistan's economy is set to grow 11 percent this year, boosted by a larger than expected harvest, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

The IMF also said inflation was lower than forecast, touching 5 percent year-on-year in September, after visiting the country for a second performance review of its new loan program.

The IMF suspended the Afghan program in 2010 after reports of corruption, bad loans and mismanagement at Kabulbank, forcing the central bank to take over the major lender. A new loan program was renegotiated in November 2011 when the Fund re-engaged with the Afghan government.

The IMF said the government needs to do more to collect revenues, and reform the financial sector.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)