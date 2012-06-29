(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 29 The International Monetary
Fund on Friday approved an $18.2 million disbursement to
Afghanistan following the first performance review of the
country's new loan program.
The IMF suspended the Afghan program in 2010 after reports
of corruption, bad loans and mismanagement at Kabulbank, forcing
the central bank to rake over the major lender. A new loan
program was renegotiated in November 2011.
The IMF has demanded that some of the assets of Kabulbank be
recovered from shareholders, which include Afghanistan's elite
including sitting ministers and an ex-warlord.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik said no
shareholder of Kabulbank had repaid the authorities in full and
their cases had been referred to a special court.
She said the IMF program would focus on strengthening the
financial sector and building economic governance, while
improving the country's finances.
"While progress has been made on all these fronts, strong
government ownership of the program remains crucial to resist
opposition from vested interests," Shafik added.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; editing by Sandra Maler and
Todd Eastham)