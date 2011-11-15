* IMF revives ties with Afghanistan, agrees loan program
WASHINGTON/KABUL, Nov 15 The International
Monetary Fund approved a $133.6 million loan program for
Afghanistan on Tuesday, marking a fresh start to relations
strained since last year by a bank corruption scandal.
The agreement is set to unleash up to $200 million in donor
funding to Kabul, including $100 million held up since the
start of the year by the dispute.
The IMF said it would immediately disburse $18.9 million of
its loan to the Kabul government.
"The approval of the (extended credit facility) allows our
international partners to reengage on the development agenda in
Afghanistan," the Afghan finance ministry said in a statement.
The Washington-based lender suspended the Afghan program in
September 2010 after reports of corruption, bad loans and
mismanagement at Kabulbank, forcing the central bank to take
over the major lender.
The extent of the problem became apparent in June, when a
scheduled payment of $70 million from the World
Bank-administered Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) was
automatically withheld in the absence of IMF support.
The government is currently conducting an audit of the bank
and the IMF said it would likely go on sale in mid-2012.
The new three-year IMF loan will support Afghanistan's
economic program to 2014, when foreign combat troops will
withdraw and the government needs to shoulder more security
spending to fight a Taliban insurgency, the IMF said.
Despite the presence of about 130,000 foreign troops,
violence across Afghanistan is at its worst levels since the
Taliban were toppled by U.S.-backed Afghan forces 10 years ago,
according to the United Nations.
Foreign aid to the government is also set to slow over the
next three to five years but will remain substantial.
The IMF said the government is committed to imposing a
Value-Added Tax by 2014 under the program, which would boost
revenues by about 2 percentage points of GDP.
UK Secretary of State for International Development Andrew
Mitchell said IMF agreement "marks an important step forward on
the path to transition to Afghan control."
"But the fight to tackle corruption does not end here," he
said in a statement and urged more economic reforms.
The United States urged Afghanistan to take more steps to
meet IMF recommendations. State Department spokesman Mark Toner
said the loan program "shows that the Afghan government is able
to address serious reform issues." [ID:nW1E7LB05B]
IMF mission chief to Afghanistan, Axel Schimmelpfennig,
said the upcoming withdrawal of combat troops and prospect of
less aid "helped focus minds" on reaching a program deal.
"The authorities have done a lot of convincing and a lot of
building consensus within the government, which took some time
and took a lot of (political) capital but eventually they got
the consensus to move on," he said on a media conference call.
The cost to Kabul from the Kabulbank scandal is around $825
million, although the Afghan authorities are hoping to recover
assets to the tune of $935 million, Schimmelpfennig said.
"Of course in bank failures and fraud cases like this it is
very rare that you actually do recover the full amount, so we
don't have an estimate of what the number is that will
eventually be recovered," he added.
The IMF demanded that some of the assets be recovered and
urged the government to strengthen the financial sector to
prevent another scandal.
Schimmelpfennig said the next IMF loan tranche due to
Afghanistan would depend on finalizing agreements with
Kabulbank shareholders that are willing to repay their loans,
and a deal on the recapitalization of the central bank.
He said the government had committed to pursue criminal
charges against the architects of the Kabulbank fraud but
emphasized this was not part of IMF program conditions.
IMF support is a critical seal of approval closely watched
by donors, who would normally suspend funding to a country at
any sign of disapproval by the global lender.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik said the Afghan
authorities had taken steps to avoid a broader financial
meltdown in the aftermath of Kabulbank crisis urged it to
recover assets and bring those responsible to justice.
"Asset recovery and legal actions against the architects of
the fraud have lagged and need to be pursued more forcefully,"
she said.
