WASHINGTON, April 22 The head of the
International Monetary Fund said on Sunday she is seeking to
boost the IMF's fund for poor countries by a total of $17
billion at a time when higher oil prices pose the biggest risk
to Africa's growth prospects.
Two days after the IMF secured $430 billion to deal with
economic spillovers from the euro debt crisis, IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said her next focus was to raise
funds for the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT),
which provides low-cost loans to poor countries in Africa, Asia
and Latin America.
Lagarde urged wealthy countries which made a profit from the
IMF's sale of 403.3 tonnes of gold last year to reinvest the
windfalls into the PRGT, increasing resources available for the
poor.
"I will be looking for additional financing of $17 billion,"
Lagarde said after talks in Washington with African finance
chiefs.