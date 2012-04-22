* Lagarde aims to complete $17 bln fund for poor countries
* Africa growth strong, but vulnerable to euro contagion
* African ministers say countries' economies feeling strain
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, April 22 The head of the
International Monetary Fund on Sunday renewed a push to fully
fund a $17 billion lending package for poor countries, which are
threatened by high oil prices and the risk of euro-zone
contagion.
Two days after the IMF secured $430 billion to deal with
economic spillovers from Europe's debt crisis, IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said her next focus was to raise
funds for the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, which
provides low-cost loans to poor countries in Africa, Asia and
Latin America.
Lagarde urged wealthy countries, which made a profit from the
IMF's sale of 403.3 tonnes of gold last year, to reinvest the
windfalls into the PRGT.
"We need more money in that trust if we want to finance
concessional loans for the low-income countries," she said after
talks in Washington with African finance chiefs.
The IMF in 2009 set a target to raise $17 billion to lend to
the poorest countries. So far, 32 IMF member countries have
reinvested profits from the gold sales into the fund.
Lagarde's comments were aimed at easing concerns that the
IMF and donor nations may turn a blind eye to poor countries as
they home in on containing the euro zone crisis.
Elizabeth Stuart, a spokeswoman for Oxfam, said poor
countries have exhausted their resources to deal with contagion
from the rich world, while facing the first drop in aid since
1997.
"Governments are throwing money at the IMF to deal with the
European crisis, but where's the money for poor countries?" she
asked.
AFRICA STILL HURTING
In its World Economic Outlook last week, the IMF called
Africa "one of the regions least affected by recent financial
turmoil."
It forecast growth this year of 5.4 percent in sub-Saharan
Africa, up from 5.1 percent in 2011.
Part of the continent's resilience, the Fund says, lies in
its success establishing new emerging markets for its exports
outside of Europe. Europe now accounts for only one-fifth of the
exports out of sub-Saharan Africa, down from two fifths in the
early 1990s.
But African finance ministers described a host of spillover
effects from the euro-zone crisis, highlighting a drop-off in
aid.
"Fifty percent of our budget comes from abroad," Burundi's
finance minister, Tabu Abdallah Manirakiza, said during a panel
discussion on Saturday. The hit to aid, combined with rising oil
prices, has struck his country's economy hard, he said.
"The two shocks are having a very negative impact on the
budget and economic growth."
According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development, major donors' aid to developing countries fell by
nearly 3 percent last year. The largest cuts came from Austria,
Belgium, Greece, Japan and Spain.
OTHER VECTORS
But the decline in aid was only one of a number of negative
shocks emanating from the euro zone, according to the ministers.
Mozambique's finance minister, Manuel Chang, said his
country was facing a decrease in remittances, a decline in
foreign direct investment, and drops in both the quantity and
price of exports, including aluminium, gas, wood, sugar, cotton
and coal.
He said his government was taking a number of measures to
create a better business environment and attract investment.
Speaking after Lagarde on Sunday, Jean Baptiste Ntahwa
Kuderwa, the Democratic Republic of Congo's finance minister,
said that a number of African countries would need aid if faced
with an external shock.
But some representatives of poor countries saw fit to remind
the organization of the need to aid all its members.
"The International Monetary Fund should address (the crisis
in Europe), but not at the cost of the others," Indian Finance
Minister Pranab Mukherjee, the head of the Group of 24 poor and
emerging countries, said on Wednesday. "There should not be
concentration only on one problem," he said.