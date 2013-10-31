* Forecasts revised slightly downwards since May
* Infrastructure investment drives expansion
* Global conditions expected to improve in 2014
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Oct 31 Sub-Saharan Africa's economic
growth is expected to increase to six percent in 2014, from five
percent this year, supported by investment in infrastructure and
production capacity, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said
on Thursday.
The IMF had predicted in May that the region would grow 5.7
percent this year and 6.1 percent in 2014.
It said the slight downward revisions were due mainly to
weaker global economic conditions, while budget delays in oil
producer Angola and oil theft in Africa's top crude exporter
Nigeria also hurt growth.
Inflation on the continent is expected to be less than six
percent next year, its third year of decline due to benign
prospects for food prices and the continuation of prudent
monetary policies, the IMF said.
It expects growth to pick up next year.
"The improvement relative to 2013 reflects higher global
growth, especially in Europe, and other expected favourable
domestic conditions," the IMF said in its regional report,
giving Nigeria's electricity reforms and hopes of improved oil
output there as an example.
"The main factor behind the continuing underlying growth in
most of the region is ... strong domestic demand, especially
associated with investment in infrastructure and export capacity
in many countries."
VULNERABILITY
Despite the strong growth outlook, the region remains
vulnerable to lower commodity prices and a slowdown in developed
and emerging economies, the report said.
The strongest growth will be felt in mineral-exporting and
low-income countries, the IMF said, highlighting examples like
the Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique
and Sierra Leone.
Africa's top economy South Africa is expected to grow 2
percent this year and 2.9 percent in the next, as it lags the
broader region due to the relative maturity of its industrial,
extractive and services sectors.
South Africa has suffered this year from industrial strikes,
slowing private investment and disposable income growth and
weakening consumer confidence, the IMF said.
The World Bank sees growth of 5.3 percent for sub-Saharan
Africa in 2014, underpinned by strong private and public
investment.
The IMF gave similar policy prescriptions to previous
reports. It recommended African nations allow their currencies
to fall if they are being pressured by low commodity prices or
capital outflows rather than propping them up, except to prevent
"disorderly market conditions".
It also suggested they work to improve the ease of doing
business and the collection of economic statistics for
monitoring.