WASHINGTON, July 16 Angola's economic prospects
this year "remain favorable" despite a recent easing in global
oil prices, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, and
called on the government to improve the transparency of how it
manages its oil profits.
"The pace of economic activity is expected to accelerate,
with overall growth close to 7 percent as oil production
rebounds," the IMF said in its annual review of the Angolan
economy.
More specifically, the IMF forecast that growth in Africa's
second-largest oil producer will increase to 6.8 percent in
2012, from 3.9 percent last year, as the economy recovers from a
lower oil production in 2011 due to technical problems.
The IMF said growth should ease to 5 percent next year.
Global oil prices have rebounded recently just above $100 a
barrel amid increased concerns of supply disruptions from Iran
and the North Sea. However, they are not expected to hit the
record levels seen last year due to an expected slowdown in
global growth.
The IMF said the economy should also be lifted this year by
increased government spending in the energy, transportation and
construction sectors. Agricultural production is being hampered
by a drought, which is pushing up domestic food prices, the IMF
added.
"Although Angola's growth outlook is favorable, the country
remains vulnerable to oil revenue shocks, a large infrastructure
gap persists, and poverty remains widespread," the IMF
cautioned.
It called on the government to improve transparency and
management of the country's oil revenues, including by setting
"clear rules" for the use of money from the country's oil
infrastructure fund.
The IMF called on the government to ensure that so-called
quasi-fiscal operations - or hidden expenditures - of Angola's
state-owned oil company Sonangol be phased out and conducted
through the budget.
Human Rights Watch in December urged the government to
account for more than $30 billion in missing government funds,
thought to be linked to Sonangol, which were spent or
transferred between 2007 and 2010.
