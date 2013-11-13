WASHINGTON Nov 13 The International Monetary
Fund's board plans to meet on Dec. 9 to review a fund report
about Argentina's economic data, following concerns about the
quality of official figures, the IMF said on Wednesday.
The IMF, which requires accurate statistics to analyze the
world's economies, censured Argentina in February for failing to
improve the accuracy of its inflation and gross domestic product
data. It gave Buenos Aires until Sept. 29 to take action.
IMF staff prepared a report including Argentina's official
response, which they presented to the board on Wednesday, IMF
spokesman Gerry Rice said in an e-mailed statement. He declined
to provide further details about the report or its contents.
Analysts have accused Argentina's government of
under-reporting inflation since early 2007 for political gain
and to reduce payments on its inflation-indexed debt.
Inflation has been around 25 percent for several years,
according to private estimates, one of the highest rates in the
world. The government says inflation is less than half that.
IMF head Christine Lagarde last Sunday said Argentina had
made "positive progress" in reforming its data.
If Argentina fails to make progress, the IMF board could
choose to impose sanctions, barring Latin America's
third-largest economy from voting on IMF policies and accessing
financing.