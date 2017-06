International Monetary Fund (IMF) Asia Pacific Director Anoop Singh speaks during the Asia and Pacific Regional Economic Outlook conference in Seoul October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Choi Bu-Seok/Files

WASHINGTON Asian economies remain "generally resilient" despite the turmoil in financial markets and a growing debt crisis in Europe, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.

IMF Director for Asia and the Pacific Anoop Singh told a news conference that an expected mild recession in Europe was the biggest risk to Asia. He also said Asian economies have room to take defensive fiscal measures if necessary.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Gary Crosse)