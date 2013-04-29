(Adds comments from IMF news conference)
* Says reforms needed to avoid "middle income trap"
* Overheating risks have risen in Asia
* Welcomes Japanese efforts to boost economy
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, April 29 Asia needs to guard against
asset bubbles and its emerging economies must improve government
institutions and liberalise rigid labour and product markets if
they wish to reach the level of developed countries, the
International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
"Emerging Asia is potentially susceptible to the
'middle-income trap,' a phenomenon whereby economies risk
stagnation at middle-income levels and fail to graduate into the
ranks of advanced economies," the IMF said in its latest
Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and the Pacific.
"MIEs (middle-income economies) in Asia are less exposed to
the risk of a sustained growth slowdown than MIEs in other
regions. However, their relative performance is weaker on
institutions," the international funding agency said.
IMF's warning about the emerging risks faced by Asian
countries come at time when the region looks set to lead a
global economic recovery as risks from a meltdown in Europe
recede.
"While the external risk of severe economic fallout from an
acute euro area crisis has diminished, regional risks are coming
into clearer focus. These include some ongoing buildup of
financial imbalances and rising asset prices," the IMF said.
IMF was monitoring credit ratios and output levels in Asia
closely as conditions can worsen very quickly, the fund's
director for Asia and Pacific region, Anoop Singh, told
reporters at a briefing in Singapore.
He said regional authorities needed to respond early and
decisively to potential overheating.
IMF, which recently cut its 2013 and 2014 growth forecasts
for Greater China, India, South Korea and Singapore but raised
its outlook for Malaysia and the Philippines, nevertheless
sounded generally positive about near-term prospects.
"Growth in Asia is likely pick up gradually in the course of
2013, to about 5.75 percent, on strengthening external demand
and continued robust domestic demand," it said.
ECONOMIC INSTITUTIONS, JAPAN
The IMF said India, the Philippines, China and Indonesia
needed to improve their economic institutions while India, the
Philippines and Thailand were also exposed to a larger risk of
growth slowdown stemming from sub-par infrastructure.
Malaysia and China were the highest-ranked developing Asian
countries in an IMF chart measuring institutional strength while
Indonesia, India and the Philippines were at the bottom.
IMF defined institutional strength as demonstrating higher
political stability, better bureaucratic capability, fewer
conflicts and less corruption.
For many developing Asian economies, there remains ample
room for easing stringent regulations in product and, in some
cases, labour markets, the fund added.
The IMF also said various statistical approaches indicate
that trend growth rates have slowed in both China and India
For China, trend growth appears to have peaked at around 11
percent in 2006-07, while India's trend growth is now around 6-7
percent compared with about 8 percent prior to the financial
crisis.
"By contrast, trend growth for most ASEAN countries seems to
have remained stable or to have increased somewhat, with the
notable exception of Vietnam," the fund said.
ASEAN is the acronym for the 10-member Association of
Southeast Asian Nations whose members include Indonesia,
Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Myanmar.
Turning to Japan, Singh said the IMF "welcomed" Japanese
efforts to stimulate its economy, and said quantitative easing
was just part of a package of measures that included cutting
debt and embarking of structural reforms such as increasing
female participation in the workforce.
"In Japan, we have welcomed the measures taken. It's because
they are focused on addressing the deflation that has affected
Japan for the last 10-15 years."
"As Japan moves back to sustainable positive growth, it's
going to help the region and the global economy and that is the
most important," he said.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)