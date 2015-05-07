SINGAPORE May 7 China should allow greater
flexibility in its exchange rate policy by reducing
intervention, as part of its efforts to secure a gradual
moderation in growth while pursuing economic reforms, the
International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
"To help deliver durable and balanced growth, China needs
reforms that reorient the economy away from excessive reliance
on real estate, heavy industry, and external demand," the IMF
said in its regional economic outlook for Asia and the Pacific.
Implementation of China's third plenum reform blueprint of
2013, including steps to facilitate corporate deleveraging,
strengthen local government financial discipline and reforms to
state-owned enterprises, is vital for sustainable growth, the
IMF said.
As such reforms are fully implemented, China's growth is
expected to moderate to 6 percent by 2017 and then stabilise
around there, it said.
In order to achieve a gradual moderation in growth while
pursuing reforms, "fiscal stimulus should be the first line of
defense, with an emphasis on measures to support private
consumption," the IMF said, adding that any further monetary
easing in China should be data dependent.
As the economy cools, China's central bank has delivered two
interest rate cuts since November, on top of two reductions in
the amount of money banks must keep in reserve, and repeated
attempts to reduce financing costs.
"Exchange rate policy should continue to allow greater
flexibility by reducing foreign exchange intervention," the IMF
added.
On Japan, the IMF said an aggressive policy response would
be key to achieving "escape velocity" for the Japanese economy.
"Further enhancements to the Bank of Japan's monetary
stimulus may be warranted, particularly to the 'qualitative'
part of monetary easing, if necessary to achieve the 2 percent
price stability target," it said.
The BOJ last week pushed back the timeframe for hitting its
inflation target but refrained from expanding its already
massive stimulus programme, clinging to its conviction that a
steady economic recovery will gradually nudge up prices.
The IMF said the BOJ could take steps such as lengthening
the maturity of Japanese government bonds it buys, and could
also strengthen its forward guidance by committing to
maintaining the size of its balance sheet even after exiting its
quantitative easing.
"The central bank could consider accelerating qualitative
and quantitative easing if the drop in oil prices affects core
inflation or longer-term inflation expectations," the IMF added.
While Japan's decision to postpone a second increase in the
consumption tax to April 2017 was "appropriate" given the
uncertain growth outlook, a credible strategy for medium-term
fiscal consolidation is needed, the IMF said.
The IMF also noted that India's economy has made a
remarkable turnaround since mid-2013.
India's central bank should "maintain its tight monetary
policy stance" the IMF said, adding that elevated inflation
expectations and the possibility of supply-side shocks will
continue to challenge the achievement of India's medium-term
inflation target.
The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates on hold at
7.50 percent at its policy review in early April, after having
cut interest rates twice this year by a total 50 basis points to
bolster the economy. But it is widely expected to cut rates
again before the end of June.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)