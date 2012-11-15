WASHINGTON Nov 15 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday gave a stamp of approval to Australia's
economic policies, commending the central bank's easy monetary
stance and saying there was room to ease further if needed.
In a summary of its annual review of Australia's economy,
the IMF said its directors also supported the government's
budget-tightening plans.
"They welcomed the intention to maintain budgetary surpluses
over the medium term, thus strengthening fiscal buffers against
future shocks and the long-term cost of population aging," the
IMF said. "Directors noted nevertheless that, in the event of a
sharp deterioration in the economic outlook, and hence revenue
underperformance, delaying the return to surpluses could be an
option."