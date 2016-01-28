(Adds dropped name of the country in the first paragraph)

BAKU Jan 28 Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry met a visiting mission of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday to discuss the Fund's possible financial assistance to the Caucasus nation, the Finance Ministry said.

"Consultations have been held regarding the negative impact of lower oil prices on the country's economy," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)