BRIEF-First Capital Securities' share trade to resume
May 18 First Capital Securities Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 19 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ru8imA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BAKU Jan 28 Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry met a visiting mission of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday to discuss the Fund's possible financial assistance to the Caucasus nation, the Finance Ministry said.
"Consultations have been held regarding the negative impact of lower oil prices on the country's economy," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED A DEAL WITH CYPRUS-BASED COMPANY, LEAD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD, FOR PROMOTION AND MARKETING SERVICES OF PRODUCTS