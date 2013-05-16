* Fund says debt could become unsustainable without reforms
* Says budget break-even oil price at critical levels
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, May 16 Bahrain, which last year boosted
state spending to quell political unrest, urgently needs to
reform its economy to stop its debt burden becoming
unsustainable, The International Monetary Fund said.
Bahrain upped its original 2012 expenditure plan by nearly
19 percent in September 2011 after protesters inspired by the
Arab Spring revolts took to the streets of the capital Manama to
demand political reforms.
As unrest continues to simmer among the country's majority
Shi'ite population, the Fund said more belt-tightening was
needed in addition to the almost 6 percent cut in spending
planned for 2013.
"Overall fiscal deficits are projected to widen and public
debt is estimated to continue on a rising path that could become
unsustainable, reaching 61 percent of GDP as early as 2018," it
said in a report published late on Wednesday following regular
consultations with the kingdom.
"There is therefore an urgent need for a gradual fiscal
consolidation over the next three two-year budget cycles, of
about 7.7 percent of GDP.
That should stabilise government debt at 40 percent of GDP
over the medium term but needed to be accompanied by reforms to
the subsidy-rich economy.
Authorities should also look to "contain public-sector wage
increases, increase non-oil revenues, rationalize capital
expenditures, and place the pension fund on a sustainable path,"
the IMF said.
The small non-OPEC oil exporter registered a
narrower-than-expected budget gap of 2.6 percent of gross
domestic product in 2012, but the IMF said the fiscal situation
still posed sustainability concerns.
"Halting the fiscal deterioration and putting government
debt on a sustainable path will depend critically on the
adoption of measures that have high fiscal saving potential,"
the Fund said.
Bahrain's fiscal break-even oil price reached critical
levels of $115 per barrel in 2012, making the small island
vulnerable to a sustained decline in oil prices, the IMF said,
adding it supported the government's plan to establish a debt
management office at the finance ministry.
Bahrain relies on output from the Abu Safa oilfield shared
with Saudi Arabia - which supports Bahrain's Sunni rulers
politically - for some 70 percent of its budget revenue.
Analysts have Manama's share could be raised if its budget runs
into trouble.
The Fund expects Bahrain's fiscal shortfall to widen to as
high as 8.6 percent of GDP in 2018 from 4.2 percent forecast
this year. It sees public debt at 35.7 percent of GDP in 2013.