LONDON Oct 1 Capping bankers' bonuses will not
cut risk in the financial system, the International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday, offering Britain moral support in its
legal challenge to EU curbs on pay in the financial sector.
In its latest Global Financial Stability Report, the IMF
looks at pay in the banking sector, saying that excessive risk
taken by lenders contributed to the global financial crisis.
Reforms have sought to foster more prudent behaviour by
banks, including how pay packets are structured. Measures
include deferring parts of a bonus for several years and the
ability to claw back awards if misconduct is uncovered.
The European Union has gone further, capping banker bonuses
at twice fixed salary. That has prompted some banks to bump up
fixed pay by giving "allowances" to key staff.
"The imposition of overall caps ... should not be expected
to reduce risk-taking given that no evidence was found that more
fixed pay correlates with less risk in large banks," the IMF
report said.
"The analysis shows that, in theory, a cap on variable pay
may actually increase the incentive for managers to take on risk
at the expense of shareholders and debtholders. Therefore,
measures aimed at reducing the share of variable compensation
should be subject to additional study," the IMF said.
Britain is challenging the EU cap in the bloc's top court,
saying it increases risks by forcing banks to top up fixed pay,
making them less nimble in cutting costs in troubled markets.
The IMF did find, however, that more pay tied to longer-term
equity performance is related to less risk taking, provided
banks are not distressed.
"Equity awards, especially with sufficiently long vesting
periods, should therefore be encouraged," the IMF said.
The outcome of the EU court case is due in early 2015. The
bloc's banking watchdog will rule this month on whether
allowances are simply a ruse to get round the bonus cap.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)