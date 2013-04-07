By Koh Gui Qing
BOAO, China, April 7 The head of the
International Monetary Fund hailed Japan's unprecedented
monetary policy boost this week as a welcome support for a world
economy that she said has improved from a year ago.
Christine Lagarde said on Sunday the radical $1.4 trillion
stimulus from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would help strengthen the
advanced economies, saying growth in countries such as the
United States was gaining speed.
But without referring specifically to Japan, Lagarde warned
policymakers against thinking that super-loose monetary policy
alone could do the heavy lifting in reviving economies, when
growth may instead be stifled by unhealthy private and public
finances.
"Monetary policies, including unconventional measures, have
helped prop up the advanced economies, and in turn, global
growth," Christine Lagarde told a forum in south China.
"The reforms just announced by the Bank of Japan are another
welcome step in this direction," she said. "There is, however, a
limit to how effectively monetary policy can continue to
shoulder the lion's share of this effort."
Central banks still need to heed broken balance sheets that
impede lending and plan for and guard against uncertainties
arising from any policy change, the IMF chief said.
Japan stunned investors on Thursday by unleashing the
world's most intense burst of monetary stimulus, which will pump
$1.4 trillion into its economy in under two years. It hopes the
shock therapy will end two decades of stagnation.
But the move is a huge gamble. It heavily exposes the BoJ to
Japan's mountain of public debt and carries the potential for
big losses if inflation spikes and investors lose faith in its
viability.
Japan's government debt, at twice the size of its $5
trillion economy, is proportionally the highest among developed
nations.
Lagarde said fiscal problems in developed nations such as
Japan and the United States marred the global economic recovery
and contrasted with emerging economies, where a broadening
rebound is brightening the outlook.
ENVIABLE
Lagarde said the IMF expected Asian economies to grow by
nearly 6 percent this year, "an enviable performance by any
measure", as resilient domestic demand and accommodative
policies power the region.
She said the impressive growth rate is customary for Asia,
which has accounted for two-thirds of global growth in the last
five years since the financial crisis struck.
Asia's buoyancy has rubbed off on the rest of the world.
"A substantial portion of the global economy looks better
today than it did last year," Lagarde said. "And we are
beginning to see momentum pick up in the United States."
In the euro zone, however, she said debt problems are
weighing on growth and dragging out a recession.
Lagarde said the main task for the currency zone right now
is to push for a banking union, a plan that is meant to put an
end to the euro zone's debt troubles by severing the link
between sovereign borrowers and banks.
Last month, however, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said European aid for troubled banks is a last
resort, which raised doubts about the plan for a banking union.
Dijsselbloem made the comments after a rescue programme was
agreed for Cyprus that imposed steep losses on depositors,
leading to suggestions that the Cypriot deal could serve as a
precedent for future bank bailouts in the bloc.
Lagarde said Cyprus was not a model for the rest but that
the pecking order for investors to absorb losses including
depositors must be respected.
"When a financial institution goes under, a resolution
process has to take place that will constantly be shouldered by
taxpayers, either in the country or in the region or in the
world," she said.