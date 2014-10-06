LONDON Oct 6 The International Monetary Fund on
Monday urged a rethink of how sovereign bonds should be
structured to avoid future debt restructurings turning into a
repeat of Argentina's disruptive court battle with a few
disgruntled creditors.
A detailed IMF paper laid out a series of recommendations
that centred on enhancing so-called collective action clauses
(CACs) embedded in most sovereign bond contracts, on modifying
clauses on the "pari passu" equal treatment of creditors, and on
the IMF's role in promoting the use of such clauses.
This follows a ruling by a U.S. court that two hedge funds
not party to Argentina's debt restructuring were entitled to
full payment. The decision put Argentina in default because it
refused to pay the funds.
In its paper, the IMF call for a more robust form of CAC -
aimed at making restructuring agreements binding on all
bondholders - is aimed at eliminating the risk that some
investors will shun debt workouts and take legal action for
years to squeeze cash from the debtor.
The absence of such a clause in Argentina's original bond
contracts is what has allowed hedge funds NML and Elliott to
pursue the country for full repayment on debt it restructured in
2005 and 2010. Those restructurings were accepted by 93 percent
of bondholders.
The IMF said CACs should require all affected bondholders to
be offered the same instrument or an identical menu of
instruments and should also include a voting threshold that
requires acceptance from creditors holding 75 percent of the
combined outstanding principal of all affected series.
It also recommended introducing a "single limb"
voting procedure to cover all affected issues by the debtor.
This would require only a single vote calculated on an
aggregated basis across all affected bond instruments as opposed
to a series-by-series vote, as is common practice at present.
This would be a "very effective tool" to address collective
action problems and would effectively remove the possibility of
a "hold out" obtaining a controlling position within a
particular issuance to block its restructuring, the IMF said.
The IMF also welcomed recent industry modifications to "pari
passu" clauses, that require all creditors to be treated on
equal footing. The Fund says these should be used in all new
sovereign issues "so as to enhance legal certainty and
consistency across jurisdictions."
The pari passu clause is at the heart of the Argentine debt
problem, with U.S. courts demanding that Buenos Aires treat the
hedge fund litigators on a par with other creditors. That means
it is not allowed to pay holders of restructured bonds without
paying the holdouts.
The IMF report said there was growing consensus in favour of
modifying the pari passu clause in sovereign bond contracts "in
a manner that ensures that the type of remedy provided to
holdout creditors in the case of Argentina would not be
replicated in future case.
Finally, the IMF said it should have a more "active" role in
promoting the use of these clauses, but admitted that it would
take time for the "significant" stock of outstanding sovereign
bonds to mature, "posing a risk to orderly restructurings".
