FEATURE-Spinning on empty stomachs in India's textile hub
DINDIGUL, India, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The pots and pans in Anandi Murugesan's home lie empty. A handful of vegetables litter the floor below. Dinner is far from ready.
WASHINGTON, July 31 Brazil's financial system is "strong" although rapid credit growth to households is a risk that needs to be carefully monitored, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
In an assessment of Brazil's financial sector, the IMF said there were signs of emerging strains in some sectors and asset classes, especially indebted households and rising housing prices in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
DINDIGUL, India, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The pots and pans in Anandi Murugesan's home lie empty. A handful of vegetables litter the floor below. Dinner is far from ready.
* Muddy Waters, GeoInvesting reveal short ideas at Sohn Conference