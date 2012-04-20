WASHINGTON, April 20 Australia, Singapore, South
Korea and the United Kingdom pledged contributions to the
International Monetary Fund as part of a broad global effort to
boost the precautionary resources of the fund.
"The IMF plays an essential role in supporting stability in
the global economy, from which we all benefit," the four
countries said in a joint statement.
Australia will contribute $7 billion, Singapore $4 billion,
South Korea $15 billion and the United Kingdom $15 billion.
UK finance minister George Osborne told reporters the global
efforts to boost the IMF were an important signal: "I think it
shows that the world can act together and I think it shows that
the world can deliver on the promises made last year."