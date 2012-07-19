By David Milliken
LONDON, July 19 Britain's government should rein
in its flagship austerity programme and cut taxes or increase
infrastructure spending if the economy has not regained momentum
by early next year, the International Monetary Fund said on
Thursday.
The IMF said Britain faces "significant challenges" from a
stalling recovery, high unemployment and threats from the euro
zone, and that the Bank of England may be losing its ability to
support demand while the government cuts spending.
Britain's economy has struggled to recover from the
2008/2009 slump and official data shows it is in its second
recession in four years, with little sign of a swift turnaround.
However, any change on austerity risks proving embarrassing
to Britain's Conservative-Liberal Democrat government, which set
itself the goal of largely eliminating the country's budget
deficit over the next five years when it came to power in 2010.
Weak growth since then has meant this deadline has slipped,
and in a newspaper interview published on Thursday, Prime
Minister David Cameron said spending cuts could last until 2020.
A national election is due in 2015, and the opposition Labour
Party backs a slower pace of spending cuts.
The IMF's final conclusions after its annual assessment of
Britain's economy echoed the recommendations given right after
the meetings with Britain's officials in May, when IMF chief
Christine Lagarde said policymakers should bolster demand before
low growth becomes entrenched.
The IMF stopped short of calling for an immediate change to
policy, saying recent BoE stimulus and measures to boost bank
lending should be given time to bear fruit.
But it warned that a long period of stagnant growth and
"alarming" youth unemployment could do lasting damage.
"Scaling back fiscal tightening plans should be the main
policy lever if growth does not build momentum by early-2013
even after further monetary stimulus and strong credit easing
measures," the IMF's staff said.
Fiscal tightening may need to ease earlier if the outlook
deteriorates sharply before then, they said. "Temporary easing
measures in such a scenario should focus on infrastructure
spending and targeted tax cuts," they added.
DARKENING OUTLOOK
The IMF said on Monday that Britain's growth prospects for
the next two years had worsened more than those of any other big
advanced economy over the past three months, a downgrade that
chimes with other economists' darkening assessments.
In the quarterly update to its World Economic Outlook, the
IMF cut its British growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013 by 0.6
percentage points each, to just 0.2 percent and 1.4 percent
respectively -- well below what Britain's official forecaster,
the Office for Budget Responsibility, predicted in March.
By contrast, the IMF's 2012 growth forecast for advanced
economies as a whole is unchanged at 1.4 percent and for 2013 it
has been cut by just 0.2 percent to 1.9 percent.
In recent weeks, authorities have undertaken a number of
measures to improve businesses' and households' ability to
borrow -- many of which are in line with the IMF's proposals.
The Bank of England has restarted its asset-buying
quantitative easing programme, which will take total gilt
purchases 375 billion pounds over the next four months, and the
BoE and government have also announced an 80 billion pound
scheme to lower funding costs for banks that lend to businesses
and home-buyers.
The government also announced nearly 10 billion pounds of
rail investment and further investment guarantees.
The IMF said it welcomed these steps, but it was cautious
about their likely effectiveness and warned that the government
should be sure that offering loan guarantees was more
cost-effective than borrowing itself to fund investment.
It also said more action might be needed by the BoE -- even
if its success was uncertain. "Most directors believed that
further easing may be needed, including consideration of a cut
in the policy rate," it said.
To date, the BoE has resisted buying large quantities of
assets other than gilts or cutting interest rates below their
record low 0.5 percent, though in policy minutes on Wednesday it
said it may in future reconsider its stance on rates.