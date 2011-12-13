FRANKFURT Dec 13 Germany's Bundesbank is only willing to provide further resources to the International Monetary Fund as part of a solution to the euro zone debt crisis if other EU and non-EU countries do the same, a document showed.

In a letter to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, obtained by Reuters, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and board member Andreas Dombret listed conditions under which the central bank would give further loans to the IMF.

European Union leaders agreed at a summit last week to draft a new treaty for deeper integration in the euro zone and to lend up to 200 billion euros to the IMF to help it aid euro zone strugglers.

The Bundesbank said it would provide additional bi-lateral loans of up to 45 billion euros if the IMF requested it.

"It is assumed that other EU countries contribute to the financing according to their IMF quota," the letter, dated Dec. 9, read.

"Beyond this, the Bundesbank also assumes that non-EU countries make a significant contribution to the increase of the IMF resources....," it said.

The Bundesbank declined to comment.

A source close to Weidmann said the Bundesbank would now observe carefully the reactions of other central banks, for example in Britain, France, the United States or China.

The Bundesbank stressed in the letter that the IMF procedure involved risks. Because the IMF is treated as a preferred creditor, this would increase the risk for other creditors, the Bundesbank said.

"In the specific case of Europe, it should be noted that the risk for other inter-government rescue loans could rise significantly," the letter said.