* Bundesbank sends German FinMin letter with conditions for
more IMF funds
* Bundesbank wants German parliament consent due to risks to
taxpayers' money
* Says other EU, non-EU countries will also have to
contribute to IMF fund boost
FRANKFURT, Dec 13 Germany's Bundesbank is
only willing to provide further resources to the International
Monetary Fund as part of a solution to the euro zone debt crisis
if other EU and non-EU countries do the same, a document showed.
In a letter to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble,
obtained by Reuters, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and
board member Andreas Dombret listed conditions under which the
central bank would give further loans to the IMF.
European Union leaders agreed at a summit last week to draft
a new treaty for deeper integration in the euro zone and to lend
up to 200 billion euros to the IMF to help it to aid euro zone
strugglers.
The Bundesbank said it would be prepared to provide
additional bilateral loans of up to 45 billion euros if the IMF
requested it. The increase would mean a tripling of the
Bundesbank's current credit line.
"It is assumed that other EU countries contribute to the
financing according to their IMF quota," the letter, dated Dec.
9, read.
"Beyond this, the Bundesbank also assumes that non-EU
countries make a significant contribution to the increase of the
IMF resources ...," it said.
The Bundesbank declined to comment.
A source close to Weidmann said the Bundesbank would now
observe carefully the reactions of other central banks, for
example in Britain, France, the United States or China.
EU leaders also agreed to bring forward the permanent rescue
fund European Stability Mechanism (ESM) by a year to mid-2012.
The steps, together with a leveraged EFSF - the existing
bailout fund - are intended to boost help for troubled euro zone
countries, such as Italy and Spain, the bloc's third and fourth
largest economies, as they muddle through their refinancing
crunches.
NOT WITHOUT RISK
Strengthening the Bundesbank's credit line to the IMF is not
entirely without risk to the German taxpayer, however, which is
why the Bundesbank wants consent from the German parliament.
On Monday, the German Free Democrats (FDP), the government's
junior coalition partner, has already said the Bundesbank's
decision did not require a parliament vote.
The Bundesbank said in the letter that because the IMF is
treated as a preferred creditor, the risk for other creditors
could rise. Also, demand for further aid measures could rise if
pressure on government bonds grew further.