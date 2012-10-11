Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Oct 11 Canada tentatively backed on Thursday the International Monetary Fund's call for giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their budget deficits.
The IMF said this week too much austerity, too quickly could make it harder for an economy to get out from under a heavy debt burden.
"I think it's certainly worth considering," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told reporters on a conference call from Tokyo when asked if he backed the IMF view.
"The challenge is the European economy is in recession, and there is some interest in trying to create some economic growth in the euro zone. Unemployment has become quite a significant issue, particularly in Greece," he said.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.