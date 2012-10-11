* Flaherty cites talk at Tokyo meetings of fostering European growth

* Canada set for modest growth, balanced budget

OTTAWA Oct 11 Canada, which has harshly criticized Europe for taking too long to solve its debt crisis, said on Thursday it may make sense for Greece and other debt-burdened countries to slow the pace of budget cuts to preserve economic growth in the euro zone.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty tentatively backed the International Monetary Fund's call this week to give Greece, Spain and Portugal more time. The Fund argued that too much austerity, too quickly could make it harder for an economy to get out from under a heavy debt burden.

"I think it's certainly worth considering," Flaherty told reporters on a conference call from Tokyo when asked if he backed the IMF view.

"The challenge is the European economy is in recession, and there is some interest in trying to create some economic growth in the euro zone. Unemployment has become quite a significant issue, particularly in Greece," he said.

Flaherty was attending the semi-annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank in Tokyo, where he also met with his counterparts from the Group of Seven rich, industrialized economies.

He said some finance ministers discussed the possibility of additional fiscal stimulus if the European recession were to deepen further, but gave no details.

Despite the gloomy global backdrop, Flaherty continues to expect the Canadian economy to grow modestly and sees Ottawa eliminating its relatively small deficit in the medium term. He declined to say whether the government upheld its forecast of a balanced budget by the 2015/16 fiscal year.