WASHINGTON, June 13 The International Monetary
Fund said on Monday that Canada is coping well with lower oil
prices and weaker growth, but needs to pursue a fiscal and
monetary policy mix that supports near-term output.
In a statement following its annual policy review with
Canada, the IMF cautioned the full macroeconomic and financial
effects of the oil shock have yet to fully play out in Canada,
which saw real gross domestic product growth halve to 1.2
percent in 2015.
The Fund said its board of directors welcomed Canada's
"pro-growth" budget and noted that additional fiscal support
should be considered if conditions worsen.
"Growth is expected to rebound in 2016, supported by
exchange rate depreciation and accommodative monetary and fiscal
policies, but uncertainty about oil prices, challenges in
sustaining the global recovery, and elevated domestic
vulnerabilities suggest risks to the outlook are tilted to the
downside," the IMF said.
It said that a Canada's push for more growth could be
focused on infrastructure improvement, but noted that
vulnerabilities should be contained in the housing market, where
prices are rapidly rising in Vancouver and Toronto, but falling
in Alberta.
Canada in the longer run should aim to reduce its
debt-to-GDP ratio and pursue structural economic reforms to
diversify its future growth drivers.
"Directors noted that Canada's financial sector continues to
be sound and stable. They agreed that macroprudential measures
have been broadly effective in containing the growth of mortgage
credit and suggested that these could be further tightened if
imbalances in the housing market threaten to intensify," the IMF
said.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)